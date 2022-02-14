Comstock Resources (CRK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CRK stock opened at $7.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.30. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $11.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 11.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 36,330.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 82,470 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 37.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 23,517 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 36.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 23,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 93.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,961 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 42,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

CRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. US Capital Advisors upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.29.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

