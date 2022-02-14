Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
OTCMKTS:AGMJF opened at $14.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.64. Algoma Central has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $14.75.
Algoma Central Company Profile
