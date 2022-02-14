Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AGMJF opened at $14.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.64. Algoma Central has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $14.75.

Get Algoma Central alerts:

Algoma Central Company Profile

Algoma Central Corp. engages in owning and operating flag fleet of dry-bulk carriers and product tankers. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. The Domestic Dry-Bulk segment includes flag dry-bulk vessels and its ship management business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.