Financial Analysis: Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) versus Fang (NYSE:SFUN)

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) and Fang (NYSE:SFUN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mawson Infrastructure Group and Fang, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fang 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mawson Infrastructure Group presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 271.99%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than Fang.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.5% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of Fang shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fang has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Fang’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A N/A -$4.93 million $0.16 28.56 Fang $216.15 million 0.17 -$6.46 million ($2.66) -1.56

Mawson Infrastructure Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fang. Fang is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mawson Infrastructure Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Fang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A -108.20% -95.01% Fang N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Mawson Infrastructure Group beats Fang on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

Fang Company Profile

Fang Holdings Ltd. engages in the operation of real estate Internet portal and home furnishing and improvement website in China. The company provides marketing, listing, e-commerce, and other value-added services and products for China’s real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors. Its website supports and active online community and network of users seeking information on, and other value added services and products for real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors in China. The company was founded by Tianquan Vincent Mo on June 18, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

