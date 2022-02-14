FY2021 EPS Estimates for Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) Decreased by Analyst

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Integra Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.56). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.75 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Shares of ITR stock opened at C$2.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.60. Integra Resources has a 12-month low of C$2.13 and a 12-month high of C$4.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$137.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.09).

In related news, Director Stephen Edward De Jong acquired 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,326.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,016,581 shares in the company, valued at C$2,258,538.01.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

