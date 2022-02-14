ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Short Interest Update

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ADM Tronics Unlimited stock opened at $0.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11. The company has a market cap of $5.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.49. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.18.

Get ADM Tronics Unlimited alerts:

About ADM Tronics Unlimited

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc operates as a technology-based developer and manufacturer, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of environmentally safe chemical products for industrial use, non-toxic composite fabricating resin, non-invasive, electronic therapy technology, electronic development and production and topical, dermatological products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADM Tronics Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADM Tronics Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.