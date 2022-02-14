Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) and Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) Critical Review

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) and Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.2% of Akoya Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Scientific Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Akoya Biosciences and Scientific Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akoya Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Scientific Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Akoya Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $25.67, indicating a potential upside of 111.07%. Given Akoya Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Akoya Biosciences is more favorable than Scientific Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Akoya Biosciences and Scientific Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akoya Biosciences -59.91% -67.77% -21.00% Scientific Industries -43.53% -22.59% -19.56%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akoya Biosciences and Scientific Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akoya Biosciences $42.44 million 10.66 -$16.71 million N/A N/A Scientific Industries $9.77 million 3.97 -$3.67 million N/A N/A

Scientific Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Akoya Biosciences.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. It provides two distinct solutions, the CODEX and Phenoptics platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational, and clinical research. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

About Scientific Industries

Scientific Industries, Inc. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of benchtop laboratory equipment. It operates through the following segments: Benchtop Laboratory Equipment and Bioprocessing Systems. The Benchtop Laboratory Equipment segment manufactures and markets standard equipment for research in university and pharmacy laboratories sold through equipment distributors and online.The Bioprocessing Systems segment deals with the development and sublicensing of bioprocessing systems and products for research in university and industrial laboratories. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Bohemia, NY.

