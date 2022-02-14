Head-To-Head Review: PROS (NYSE:PRO) and Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA)

PROS (NYSE:PRO) and Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PROS and Venus Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROS $252.42 million 5.75 -$76.98 million ($1.72) -19.02 Venus Acquisition N/A N/A -$120,000.00 N/A N/A

Venus Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PROS.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.1% of PROS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of Venus Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of PROS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PROS and Venus Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROS -30.64% -123.71% -11.60% Venus Acquisition N/A N/A -2.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PROS and Venus Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROS 0 1 0 0 2.00 Venus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

PROS currently has a consensus target price of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.08%. Given PROS’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PROS is more favorable than Venus Acquisition.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals. The company was founded by Mariette M. Woestemeyer and Ronald F. Woestemeyer in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Venus Acquisition Company Profile

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

