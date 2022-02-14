Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Buys £150.48 in Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 66 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 228 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £150.48 ($203.49).

SBRE stock opened at GBX 223 ($3.02) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 197.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.51. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 173.20 ($2.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 276 ($3.73). The stock has a market cap of £557.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.45) price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 256 ($3.46) to GBX 268 ($3.62) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.45) price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sabre Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 202 ($2.73) to GBX 231 ($3.12) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabre Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 263.80 ($3.57).

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

