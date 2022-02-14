Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) Insider Purchases £26,700 in Stock

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) insider Robert Charles Lumsden Colthorpe bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.41) per share, with a total value of £26,700 ($36,105.48).

Shares of PMI stock opened at GBX 176.50 ($2.39) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £278.72 million and a P/E ratio of 19.61. Premier Miton Group plc has a one year low of GBX 135 ($1.83) and a one year high of GBX 207 ($2.80). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 182.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 180.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Get Premier Miton Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a GBX 6.30 ($0.09) dividend. This is a boost from Premier Miton Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. This represents a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Premier Miton Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.91%.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.84) price objective on shares of Premier Miton Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

About Premier Miton Group

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Miton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Miton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.