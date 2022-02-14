Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week (WVG0)

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 13th. During the last week, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $129,810.75 and $1,602.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for approximately $381.80 or 0.00910899 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00036732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00104298 BTC.

About Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.