Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Datasea had a negative net margin of 725.72% and a negative return on equity of 249.35%.

Shares of DTSS stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,325,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,010. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81. Datasea has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $38.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.41.

Separately, Small Cap Consu reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Datasea in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Datasea, Inc is a technology company that provides smart security systems. It focuses on visual and non-visual fusion perception algorithms and big data analytics technologies, by providing customers with smart security solutions, smart hardware, education-related technologies applicable and 5G value-added services across multiple scenarios and industries.

