Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Announces Earnings Results

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SIOX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,154. Sio Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $3.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1.73. The firm has a market cap of $52.82 million and a PE ratio of -1.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIOX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sio Gene Therapies by 298.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 391,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 293,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 39,471 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 37,404 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sio Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Sio Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink downgraded Sio Gene Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.15.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

