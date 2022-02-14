Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Announces Earnings Results

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
SIOX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,154. Sio Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $3.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1.73. The firm has a market cap of $52.82 million and a PE ratio of -1.03.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIOX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sio Gene Therapies by 298.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 391,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 293,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 39,471 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 37,404 shares during the period.
Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile
Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sio Gene Therapies (SIOX)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.