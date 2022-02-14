KUN Market Cap Tops $46,464.62 (KUN)

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 13th. KUN has a total market cap of $46,464.62 and approximately $384.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KUN has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. One KUN coin can currently be purchased for about $23.23 or 0.00055342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KUN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00043510 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,863.16 or 0.06820381 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,871.65 or 0.99743281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00046876 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00048189 BTC.

KUN Coin Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io . KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling KUN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KUNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for KUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.