Harvest Finance Price Tops $106.38 on Major Exchanges (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for about $106.38 or 0.00253402 BTC on popular exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $71.17 million and $23.42 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 685,286 coins and its circulating supply is 669,050 coins. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

