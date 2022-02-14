Comparing H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) & Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY)

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) and H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Semperit Aktiengesellschaft and H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semperit Aktiengesellschaft 22.73% 0.28% 0.13% H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) 5.46% 19.53% 6.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Semperit Aktiengesellschaft and H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semperit Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 1 0 3.00 H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) 3 3 4 0 2.10

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Semperit Aktiengesellschaft and H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semperit Aktiengesellschaft $1.06 billion 0.59 $220.29 million $4.05 1.87 H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) $23.20 billion 1.21 $1.28 billion $0.15 25.67

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Semperit Aktiengesellschaft. Semperit Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Semperit Aktiengesellschaft pays out 7.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) pays out 73.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Semperit Aktiengesellschaft is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) beats Semperit Aktiengesellschaft on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semperit Aktiengesellschaft

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding develops, produces, and sells rubber and plastic products for the medical and industrial sectors worldwide. It operates through five segments: Sempermed, Semperflex, Sempertrans, Semperform, and Semperseal. The Sempermed segment manufactures examination and surgical gloves in the medical area, as well as protective gloves in the industrial area. The Semperflex segment develops, produces, and sells hydraulic and industrial hoses that are used in the construction and transport industry, as well as in mining; and agricultural machinery, such as tractors, combines, and harvesters. The Sempertrans segment provides textile and steel-cord conveyor belts for use in mining, steel, cement, civil engineering, and transport industries, as well as in power stations. The Semperform segment offers escalator handrails; rubber sheaves and wheels for ropeways; vibration-dampening foils for skis and snowboards; and customized injection molding and extrusion parts with isolating or dampening functions. The Semperseal segment provides elastomer and sealing profiles for windows, doors, and facades; and elastomer and wear-resistant protective sheeting. The company was founded in 1824 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria. Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding is a subsidiary of B & C KB Holding GmbH.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America. The firm’s brands include H&M, H&M Home, Weekday, COS, & Other Stories, Monki, ARKET, Afound, Sellpy and Treadler. The company was founded by Erling Persson in 1947 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

