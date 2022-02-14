FedoraCoin (TIPS) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One FedoraCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. FedoraCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $24,747.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FedoraCoin has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.76 or 0.00294814 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00013894 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001003 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000582 BTC.

FedoraCoin (CRYPTO:TIPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. The official website for FedoraCoin is www.tipsco.in . The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FedoreCoin is PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

