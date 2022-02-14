Brokerages Expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to Announce $0.90 EPS

Analysts expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to post earnings per share of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. TJX Companies posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full-year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TJX Companies.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $31,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.70. 4,807,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,069,606. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.26. The company has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TJX Companies (TJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.