Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to report earnings per share of $1.85 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.91. Extra Space Storage reported earnings per share of $1.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year earnings of $6.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $6.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $7.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Extra Space Storage.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.07.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 96.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 73.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EXR traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $196.92. 795,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,814. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.44. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $115.13 and a one year high of $228.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.11%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

