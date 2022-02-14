Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $343.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report sales of $343.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $342.93 million to $344.00 million. Paycom Software posted sales of $272.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PAYC has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $550.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.21.

NYSE PAYC traded down $14.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $349.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,973. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $296.68 and a 52-week high of $558.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $444.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Paycom Software by 15.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Paycom Software by 512.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

