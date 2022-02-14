TerraCredit (CREDIT) Price Hits $0.0038 on Exchanges

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 13th. One TerraCredit coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded flat against the dollar. TerraCredit has a total market capitalization of $360,577.46 and $56,463.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 50.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About TerraCredit

TerraCredit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

TerraCredit Coin Trading

