Enzyme Finance (MLN) Hits Market Cap of $59.51 Million

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 13th. During the last seven days, Enzyme Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Enzyme Finance has a market cap of $59.51 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enzyme Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00036631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00104483 BTC.

Enzyme Finance Coin Profile

Enzyme Finance (CRYPTO:MLN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enzyme Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

