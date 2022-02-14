Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Issues Earnings Results

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%.

OTCMKTS BYRN traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.57. 616,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.37 million, a P/E ratio of -65.92 and a beta of 0.83. Byrna Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 256.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares during the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byrna Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

