$77.20 Million in Sales Expected for Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) will announce $77.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vita Coco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.10 million to $78.30 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vita Coco will report full year sales of $370.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $369.00 million to $371.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $422.20 million, with estimates ranging from $420.80 million to $423.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vita Coco.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $115.67 million for the quarter.

COCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:COCO traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.07. 179,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.80. Vita Coco has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $18.61.

In related news, Director Ira Liran acquired 49,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.43 per share, for a total transaction of $512,634.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 199,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $2,805,452.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $969,052. Company insiders own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,416,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at about $870,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

About Vita Coco

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

