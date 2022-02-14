Analysts Anticipate Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.43 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will announce sales of $190.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $194.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $188.00 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported sales of $185.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $787.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $783.00 million to $796.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $849.03 million, with estimates ranging from $838.70 million to $856.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.31 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 42.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PPBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Stephens lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 65,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 989,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,992,000 after purchasing an additional 31,942 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,591,000 after purchasing an additional 129,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 599,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,352,000 after acquiring an additional 20,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PPBI traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.05 and a 200 day moving average of $40.55. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $47.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.