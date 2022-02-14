Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.19 Million

Equities analysts expect Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) to post $3.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Beam Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.67 million. Beam Global posted sales of $2.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full year sales of $8.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.19 million to $9.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $19.14 million, with estimates ranging from $18.28 million to $20.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Beam Global.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 million. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 89.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BEEM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Beam Global in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Beam Global stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,011. The company has a market capitalization of $118.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.99. Beam Global has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $65.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beam Global by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beam Global by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Global

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beam Global (BEEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.