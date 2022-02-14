Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.30 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) will announce sales of $59.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.10 million and the highest is $59.40 million. STAAR Surgical posted sales of $46.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full year sales of $230.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $230.50 million to $230.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $294.30 million, with estimates ranging from $293.30 million to $295.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover STAAR Surgical.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

STAA stock traded down $1.77 on Friday, reaching $75.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,725. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $63.25 and a 12-month high of $163.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 165.13 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $537,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $3,984,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,518,470 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 176.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 709,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,200,000 after purchasing an additional 452,609 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 350,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,973,000 after purchasing an additional 205,140 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $26,282,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 20.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 878,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,012,000 after purchasing an additional 147,700 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $17,004,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

