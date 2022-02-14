Digitalcoin Market Cap Hits $193,005.61 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $193,005.61 and $56.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,883.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,861.98 or 0.06833230 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.45 or 0.00294759 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $322.60 or 0.00770224 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00013932 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00077238 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00009418 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.88 or 0.00403226 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.35 or 0.00218108 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,401,436 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

