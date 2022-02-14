Sylo (SYLO) Trading Down 15.2% Over Last 7 Days

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Sylo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Sylo has a total market capitalization of $14.63 million and approximately $431,711.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sylo has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sylo Coin Profile

Sylo is a coin. It was first traded on September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. The official message board for Sylo is medium.com/sylo-io . Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io . The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Sylo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sylo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sylo using one of the exchanges listed above.

