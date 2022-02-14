HOPR (HOPR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $43.39 Million

HOPR (CURRENCY:HOPR) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last seven days, HOPR has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HOPR coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000695 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HOPR has a total market cap of $43.39 million and $762,067.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HOPR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00043518 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,860.00 or 0.06828498 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,805.67 or 0.99814574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00046560 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00048180 BTC.

About HOPR

HOPR launched on February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 192,912,746 coins and its circulating supply is 149,013,129 coins. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet . The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

Buying and Selling HOPR

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOPR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HOPRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for HOPR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOPR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.