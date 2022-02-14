Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ SIOX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.72. 1,008,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,154. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $3.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.73. The company has a market cap of $52.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIOX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sio Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Sio Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Sio Gene Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.15.
About Sio Gene Therapies
Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.
