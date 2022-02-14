Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) will post sales of $99.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $102.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $95.88 million. Nevro posted sales of $109.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year sales of $384.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $380.50 million to $386.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $429.85 million, with estimates ranging from $420.52 million to $449.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nevro.

Several research firms have commented on NVRO. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Nevro in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Nevro from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nevro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.08.

In other Nevro news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,706,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin C. Oboyle bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.78 per share, for a total transaction of $201,072.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the third quarter worth $43,419,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Nevro by 28.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,369,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,328,000 after purchasing an additional 302,849 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,479,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,228,000 after acquiring an additional 293,514 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,826,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 666,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,542,000 after acquiring an additional 213,187 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NVRO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.96. 1,032,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 7.20. Nevro has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $183.00. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.59.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

