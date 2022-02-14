$115.56 Million in Sales Expected for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) will report sales of $115.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $114.48 million to $116.80 million. Triumph Bancorp reported sales of $97.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year sales of $484.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $481.70 million to $485.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $539.36 million, with estimates ranging from $534.20 million to $545.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 15.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TBK shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.95. 110,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Triumph Bancorp has a one year low of $67.29 and a one year high of $136.01.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 14,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $1,965,187.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

