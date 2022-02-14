Zacks: Analysts Expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $294.50 Million

Analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will post $294.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $293.00 million and the highest is $296.00 million. Mueller Water Products posted sales of $267.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer downgraded Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

NYSE:MWA traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,137,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,984. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $17.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MWA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,481,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,821,000 after purchasing an additional 165,793 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,298,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,396,000 after purchasing an additional 561,194 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,677,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,945,000 after purchasing an additional 91,699 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,644,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,240,000 after purchasing an additional 367,750 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,362,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,486,000 after purchasing an additional 75,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

