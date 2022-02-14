Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.66 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 61.29%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.79. 688,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,640. Essent Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.62 and a fifty-two week high of $54.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ESNT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

In other Essent Group news, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $328,731.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,502 shares of company stock worth $510,993 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

