Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.57 EPS

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.57), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $5.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.53. 2,125,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,690. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $116.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.61.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $1,116,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $2,416,743.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,803 shares of company stock worth $4,855,951. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NBIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.41.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

