UniMex Network (UMX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $91,050.00

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 13th. One UniMex Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000855 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. UniMex Network has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $91,050.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00043646 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,855.71 or 0.06812782 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,825.86 or 0.99782666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00046575 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006430 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00048141 BTC.

UniMex Network Profile

UniMex Network’s genesis date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,552,369 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

