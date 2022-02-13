The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.82.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTD. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded down $5.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.30. 9,426,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,926,001. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $114.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 133.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.57.

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 96,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,655,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total value of $1,806,694.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,626 shares of company stock valued at $31,194,646. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,579,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,603,000 after purchasing an additional 252,914 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $554,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,617,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

