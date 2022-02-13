Brokerages Set adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Target Price at $320.00

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $320.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADDYY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. HSBC downgraded adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS:ADDYY traded down $6.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.85. The company had a trading volume of 47,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,867. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. adidas has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.88.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. adidas had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 20.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that adidas will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in adidas during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in adidas by 78.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in adidas during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in adidas by 34.1% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in adidas by 11.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About adidas

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

