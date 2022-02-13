$119.36 Million in Sales Expected for CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) will report sales of $119.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CareMax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $118.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $120.72 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that CareMax will report full-year sales of $403.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $401.28 million to $405.67 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $599.55 million, with estimates ranging from $519.59 million to $650.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CareMax.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $104.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.99 million.

Several research firms recently commented on CMAX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CareMax in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CareMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.05.

Shares of CareMax stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $6.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,871. CareMax has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.84.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CareMax by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CareMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CareMax by 444.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

