Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. The firm had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of APO traded down $4.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,191,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,664,784. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.56. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $81.07. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $1,425,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $15,372,153.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,459 shares of company stock worth $18,272,841. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

