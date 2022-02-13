Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Receives $86.30 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

CERN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.97. 2,361,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,016,816. The company has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 53.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.68. Cerner has a 1-year low of $67.96 and a 1-year high of $93.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.79%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 601.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.