$1.55 EPS Expected for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to announce earnings of $1.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63. Insight Enterprises posted earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year earnings of $7.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $7.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $8.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Insight Enterprises.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:NSIT traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.88. 407,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,667. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $80.03 and a twelve month high of $111.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.43.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total value of $311,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $149,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $4,568,335. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 58,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.