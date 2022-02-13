CryptoFlow (CFL) Trading Down 3% Over Last Week

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 13th. CryptoFlow has a market capitalization of $550,465.53 and approximately $985.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00043499 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,853.21 or 0.06810457 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,755.13 or 0.99667264 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00046366 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00048014 BTC.

About CryptoFlow

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk . CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoFlow Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFlow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.