Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $787.68 Million

Brokerages forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) will report $787.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $735.00 million and the highest is $863.00 million. Travel + Leisure posted sales of $645.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Travel + Leisure.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TNL shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $786,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,623,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,648,000 after purchasing an additional 361,796 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,014,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,020,000 after buying an additional 280,153 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,376,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,571,000 after buying an additional 87,786 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,250,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,815,000 after buying an additional 247,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,318,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,817,000 after buying an additional 166,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TNL traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.83. The company had a trading volume of 897,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.84. Travel + Leisure has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $68.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.65.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

