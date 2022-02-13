Analysts Anticipate OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) to Announce -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). OraSure Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 633.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow OraSure Technologies.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OSUR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,520,000 after acquiring an additional 300,879 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 24.6% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,188,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 9.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,276,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,222,000 after acquiring an additional 282,684 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 22.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $304,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSUR stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.91. 484,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,089. The stock has a market cap of $641.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.40 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.04. OraSure Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $14.46.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OraSure Technologies (OSUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.