Analysts Anticipate OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) to Announce -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). OraSure Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 633.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow OraSure Technologies.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on OSUR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.
Shares of OSUR stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.91. 484,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,089. The stock has a market cap of $641.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.40 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.04. OraSure Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $14.46.
About OraSure Technologies
OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.
