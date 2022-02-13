Monetha One Day Trading Volume Reaches $246,077.00 (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded up 93.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Monetha has a total market cap of $13.22 million and approximately $246,077.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monetha coin can now be bought for $0.0328 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monetha has traded up 28.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monetha alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00036710 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00104415 BTC.

Monetha Profile

Monetha is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Monetha Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monetha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monetha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.