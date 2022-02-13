Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $802.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.57 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The company’s revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS.

Shares of Green Plains stock traded down $3.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,606,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,274. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.70. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $44.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.02 and its 200 day moving average is $35.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Green Plains by 24.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,696,000 after acquiring an additional 110,865 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Green Plains by 18.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Green Plains by 18.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,494,000 after acquiring an additional 85,168 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GPRE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.55.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

