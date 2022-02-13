Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) released its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.08. 3,108,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,133,688. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $81.67. The firm has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

In other news, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dominion Energy stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.11.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

