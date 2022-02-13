Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) vs. UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Financial Analysis

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) and Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get UBS Group alerts:

This table compares UBS Group and Hawthorn Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UBS Group 22.02% 13.15% 0.71% Hawthorn Bancshares 27.86% 16.63% 1.30%

33.3% of UBS Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of UBS Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for UBS Group and Hawthorn Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UBS Group 0 4 10 0 2.71 Hawthorn Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

UBS Group currently has a consensus target price of $19.17, indicating a potential downside of 7.42%. Given UBS Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe UBS Group is more favorable than Hawthorn Bancshares.

Dividends

UBS Group pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Hawthorn Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. UBS Group pays out 5.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hawthorn Bancshares pays out 17.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. UBS Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Hawthorn Bancshares has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Hawthorn Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UBS Group and Hawthorn Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UBS Group $36.03 billion 2.00 $6.56 billion $2.13 9.72 Hawthorn Bancshares $80.84 million 2.12 $22.52 million $3.40 7.60

UBS Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hawthorn Bancshares. Hawthorn Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UBS Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

UBS Group has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawthorn Bancshares has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management. The Personal and Corporate segment offers financial products and services to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland. The Asset Management segment consists of investment management products and services; platform solutions and advisory support to institutions; wholesale intermediaries, and wealth management clients. The Investment Bank segment comprises investment advice, financial solutions, and capital markets access among corporate, institutional, and wealth management clients. The Corporate Center segment is involved in the services, group asset and liability management and non-core and legacy portfolio. The company was founded on June 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Zurich

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes. The company was founded on October 23, 1992 and is headquartered in Jefferson City, MO.

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.