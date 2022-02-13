$0.38 EPS Expected for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) to post $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.29. ViacomCBS reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ViacomCBS.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on VIAC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,026,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,940,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,699,000 after acquiring an additional 325,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ViacomCBS by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,546,000 after buying an additional 4,440,190 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in ViacomCBS by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,458,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,938,000 after buying an additional 340,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ViacomCBS by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,865,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,115,000 after buying an additional 1,867,148 shares during the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIAC stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.00. 10,445,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,205,090. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.21. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $101.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ViacomCBS (VIAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.